HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Police are investigating a fight that led to a deadly stabbing of a man outside a home on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE.

According to Hickory Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call from a man said there was an argument going on outside the home. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Brandon Scott Willis lying on the ground with several stab wounds.

Catawba County EMS responded and transported Willis to Frye Regional Medical Center where he was initially treated before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Initial investigation shows that Willis was walking in the area when he began arguing with 21-year-old Christopher Isaiaha Bradley and his younger brother who were sitting in a car in the driveway of the home on 2nd Avenue SE.

Willis reportedly attacked Bradley, knocking him to the ground and continued to beat him. Bradley stabbed Willis during the fight and immediately called 911 for assistance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may aid investigators in this case are asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.