HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old at an apartment complex in Hickory, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11 p.m. Sunday, March 20, near 3rd Avenue. Ontorio Metts, 23, of Hickory, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a common area of the Sunny Valley apartment complex and was pronounced dead at the scene, Hickory Police said.

Police are labeling this case a homicide and investigators said they are currently searching for those responsible.

No motive had been given in the deadly shooting and this remains an active investigation.