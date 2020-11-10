2 suspects sought in Hickory home stabbing

Police in Catawba County are searching for a pair of suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing attack that occurred on Monday at a home.

Officials responded to calls regarding a stabbing at a home located at 51 39th Street NW in Hickory on Monday.

Taylorsville resident Tod-Jaa Tilley was found with a laceration to his face and blunt-force injuries to the head.

An initial investigation showed 51-year-old Jackie Hicks, a resident of the home, had stabbed Tilley and a man nicknamed “Champ” struck Tilley over the head several times, according to the police report.

No motive was given.

Police are still searching for both suspects and have yet to come up with a positive ID for “Champ.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-327-2343.

