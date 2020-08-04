2 men shot in Hickory Days Inn parking lot

Detectives are looking for a pair of suspects wanted in connection to shooting at a Days Inn in Hickory.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2 p.m. near 1725 13th Ave. Dr. NW, a Days Inn, on Monday.

Tylee Street, 19, and Demarcus Brown, 20, were both found at a nearby Waffle House suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation showed that this did not appear to be a random act and that the two men may have been targeted. The incident began in the parking lot of the Days Inn.

Police were able to obtain footage of the suspects and their car.

Hickory Police

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-328-5551.

