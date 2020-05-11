16-year-old and 20-year-old victims in Hickory convenient store double homicide

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old and 20-year-old were killed when someone opened fire into their car in Hickory this weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to calls around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 10 at the Save More Convenient Store at 1665 1st Ave. regarding a shooting.

As officers arrived to the scene, they found Xzavion Watts, 20, and Damarion Sharpe, 16, in the backseat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sharpe was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic. Watts was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed a man walked up and fired several shots into the vehicle the two victims were sitting in. The suspect appears to have known the victims, the police report stated.

No arrests have been made, according to the Hickory Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-261-2621.