Flooding in Catawba Co. prompts State of Emergency order

Catawba County
A State of Emergency has been declared in Catawba County due to excessive rainfall and more rainfall expected.

Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower made the announcement Saturday morning.

Severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions, and the potential for widespread power outages for residents in the county were cited.

The declaration allows the county to enable emergency services and help with recovery efforts in all areas affected.

