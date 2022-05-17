CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stash of drugs and a gun were found following a search on a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding last Saturday near Springs Road and Section House Road. Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and a handgun were all discovered and the occupants, 33-year-old Morganton resident Dorian Morgan and Britany Cantrell, were arrested.

Both suspects face multiple charges including drug possession and trafficking. Morgan was held on a $225,000 secured bond and Cantrell, $160,000.

Both appeared in court on Monday.