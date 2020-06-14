Drugs seized after cops pull car over for tinted windows violation

Catawba County
Posted: / Updated:

Catawba County Sheriff

A traffic stop on a car for a tinted windows violation turned out to be a lot more for officers.

Officers pulled over Miguel Pastrano, 38, on Highway 70 in Newton last Tuesday. During a search 60 grams of marijuana and 9.5 grams of meth along with drug paraphernalia were seized.

The bust led to a search warrant that was executed on Pastrano’s home in Conover. Investigators discovered 10.5 grams of marijuana, 210 grams of meth, $10,200 in cash and three guns.

Pastrano faces multiple charges including drugs possession as a felon.

FOX 46 Charlotte

