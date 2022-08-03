CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street.

During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 grams of meth, and 1 gram of fentanyl/heroin were discovered and Cooke was arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.

He faces multiple drug-related charges including trafficking.

Cooke received a $132,000 secured bond and appeared in court Tuesday.