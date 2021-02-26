Did you feel it? 1.6 magnitude quake rattles Catawba County

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A small, 1.6 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Catawba Friday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The quake was measured at a depth of 0.1 kilometers and struck just after 12:52 p.m.

No damage was reported.

Thursday, a 2.2 magnitude quake shook Sparta. The mayor of Sparta and other neighbors said they felt the quake, but there was no damage and no injuries were reported.

Sparta has seen several earthquakes over the last year. Geologists say it is because of the older earth curst in the area.

“Millions of years ago we did have active earthquake faults in North Carolina, but the tectonic situation changed. So what is happening now, these earthquakes like the very recent small Sparta earthquakes, and even the larger one from last year…those are occurring on old fractures almost randomly,” explains UNC Charlotte Geologist, Dr. Andy Bobbyarchick.

These small quakes often happen near mountains because mountains formed from massive earthquakes millions of years ago.