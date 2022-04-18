CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a logger truck was killed overnight after his vehicle overturned during heavy rain in Catawba County, NC State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Buffalo Shoals Road near Little Mountain Road.

An initial investigation revealed a 2001 Mack logger truck ran off the road and collided with several vehicles in the parking lot of an automotive repair business.

Troopers said the logger truck then overturned and lost the load of logs and the driver, Danny Lail, 68, was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was heavy rain at the time of the accident and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the troopers’ report.

The road was shut down for about three hours while the investigation and cleanup took place.