CONOVER, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir woman who was being sought on stolen vehicle charges now faces drug-related charges following a search Tuesday in Conover, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies attempted to make contact with 27-year-old Lenoir resident Ryan Marie Smith on Tuesday in a parking lot of a gas station and convenience store off Highway 16 in Conover. She had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest on larceny and breaking and entering of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies conducted a search on the vehicle Smith was in and located Oxycodone pills, meth, and marijuana, and she was arrested.

In addition to the warrant charges, she now faces multiple additional charges including trafficking and other drug-related charges.

She was given a $59,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.