Drugs and a weapon of mass destruction seized from Conover man

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Stolen items, drugs, and a weapon of mass destruction were seized during a home search of a Conover man this week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a burglary at a home in Catawba County on Monday. Conover resident Terry Ross Jr. was identified as the suspect and a search warrant was issued for his home on Winebarger Street.

During the search, the stolen property was discovered as was an illegal gun, meth, and a large amount of cash.

‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

Ross was arrested and faces multiple charges including burglary, drug trafficking, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He appears in court next week and was given a $200,000 secured bond.