CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was pulled over for illegally tinted windows is now facing drug charges after pills and cocaine were found in his vehicle, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop regarding illegally tinted windows last Thursday on 7th Street in Conover. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs in the vehicle and a search was conducted. 24 grams of cocaine, 10 Hydrocodone pills, and 15 grams of marijuana were seized and the driver, 55-year-old Devore Henry, was arrested.

A warrant was then served on Henry’s home where 45 more pills along with a small amount of marijuana were seized.

Henry faces multiple drug-related charges including trafficking. He received a $31,200 secured bond and had his first court appearance last Friday.