Deadly motor vehicle accident in Conover, officials say

Officials are investigating a deadly motor vehicle accident on Tuesday in Conover.
The Conover Fire Department said they responded to calls regarding the accident on Tuesday afternoon on Thornburg Drive near I-40 and alerted traffic goers to avoid the area. The road was shut down and an investigation was ongoing.
Travelers were encouraged to use Highway 16 as an alternate route as the area was expected to be closed for an ‘extended’ period of time.
