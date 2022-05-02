CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead and charges are pending following a head-on collision in Catawba County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Troopers responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Mount Pleasant Road near Little Mountain Road.

67-year-old Sherrills Ford resident Kevin Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene and 36-year-old Sherrills Ford resident Trent Fenner was transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Fenner was in a compact SUV and crossed the centerline and collided head-on with Johnson, who was in a sedan. Johnson was wearing a seatbelt, Fenner was not, according to the deputies report.

The area was shut down for about three hours while troopers investigated.

Charges are pending.