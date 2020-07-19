Vegas-like casino near Charlotte to have groundbreaking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for a new Vegas-style casino near Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Catawba Indians plan to break ground next week on a $300 million casino about 35 miles from the city.

The Catawbas plan to open the casino next year. The South Carolina-based tribe has been trying for several years to build a casino in North Carolina.

The Eastern Band of Cherokees, who operate casinos in western North Carolina, are opposing the Catawba Indians’ effort to build a casino and have filed a lawsuit.

