CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Catawba man who was pulled over for a tinted window violation is now facing drug charges, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 on Sunday for a tinted window violation. K-9 detected drugs inside 43-year-old Catawaba resident Patrick Havens’ car and a search revealed 79 grams of fentanyl.

Havens faces multiple charges including trafficking opioids. He received a $75,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Monday.