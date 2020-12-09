Three dead in Catawba County car accident

Three people are dead following a car accident in Catawba County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a car accident around 2 p.m. on Tuesday near Balls Creek School Road and Little Mountain Road.

Conover resident Bobby Payne Jr., 25, was the driver of one of the two vehicles involved and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the police report indicated. Kannapolis resident Larry Sims Jr., 43, was the driver of the other vehicle involved and was airlifted from the scene to Atrium Main and later pronounced dead.

Sherrills Ford resident Chasity Spears, 33, was a passenger in Sims’ vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. Both Sims and Spears were wearing seatbelts.

An initial investigation showed Payne was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control, crossing over a center line and colliding head-on with Sims’ car.

This remains an active investigation.

