‘Litter Gitters’ pulled nearly 4K pounds of trash out of Catawba River last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You’ve heard of taking out the trash, but have you ever heard of a “Litter Gitter?”

“It’s essentially a big aluminum cage with some boom on the side that funnels all the floating trash into it,” explains Catawba Riverkeeper Brandon Jones.

Three of them are laid out in the Catawba River Basin, floating dumpsters for garbage that takes a swim in our rivers.

“We’re looking at about 3,700 pounds of trash over last year,” said Jones.

Every time it rains, that rainwater picks up garbage out of parking lots and sidewalks, sending it into the river. As the river runs downstream, it funnels all of that garbage into this “Litter Gitter.”

One “Litter Gitter” picked up over 1,000 pounds of plastic garbage, like plastic bottles and bags, in just one year.

“I was honestly surprised. I knew it was going to be a lot, but I was kind of expecting there to be a little less with the number of bottles and amount of Styrofoam,” Jones said.

Jones urges others to be conscious of where they toss their trash. Anything that winds up in the storm drains takes a float trip on our waterways.

“It’s all one connected watershed,” he added. “We want to catch it as far upstream closer to the source, so we don’t have as much to catch on those big clean-up days on the lakes.”

On just one of those clean-up days with hundreds of volunteers, the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation picked up 60,000 pounds of trash.

80% of that trash is plastic that seems to live forever.

“Not all of this is from current people. We do have legacy trash that’s from 30-40-50 years ago. We still are finding that every single year,” said Jones.

Some things listed under “other” — toys, soccer balls, lighters, propane tanks, a mattress, a shopping cart, and even a door.

“We can really benefit by everyone playing their individual part,” reflects Jones.

Try substituting your plastic bag with reusable silicon bags. You can put your snacks in there for work and school. It locks real tight, and you wash it out with soap and water, and use it again. Reusable water bottles and metal straws also keep you from tossing a plastic one away each day!

“In general, we do see improving water quality,” Jones encouraged. “There’s been a lot of work done since the Clean Water Act in the 1970s, a lot more people are aware of their connections to the river.” A river we all want to keep clean for years to come.

These “Litter Gitters” were so successful this year, the Catawba Riverkeeper is working on adding a fourth sometime this summer.

To volunteer at a clean-up visit: https://catawbariversweep.org/

To learn more about the “Litter Gitters”: https://www.catawbariverkeeper.org/litter-gitters/