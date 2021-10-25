Catawba man dies after car leaves road, strikes utility pole

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Catawba man died in a crash early Sunday morning when his car left the road and collided with a utility pole in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 27-year-old Ryan Coots was driving south on Mathis Church Road just before 12:30 a.m. when he lost control in a curve, ran off the roadway to the left and struck the utility pole near Sunset View Lane.

Coots died at the scene. Troopers said he was the only person in the car and he was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said that the initial investigation indicated excessive speed to be a contributing circumstance in the crash.