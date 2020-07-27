Catawba career criminal charged with June car break-in

A Catawba County man has been arrested in connection to a car break-in that occurred last month, officials say.

Officers responded to calls June 21 on Lookout Damn Road regarding a car break-in.

A victim stated that their car window had been smashed and multiple witnesses were able to give a description of a vehicle.

An initial investigation revealed a registration number on the suspect’s vehicle and a search began for Catawba resident Robert Davis, 56.

Davis was taken into custody on Thursday and faces multiple charges including larceny and breaking and entering.

Davis has a criminal history including 41 counts of breaking and entering, several driving violations, and credit card fraud.

“Here is a classic example of an individual who should have learned his lesson by now,” Sheriff Campbell said. “He has felony criminal convictions stretching back to 1985. This is exactly the type of person who our office goes after with every resource we have in order to keep our community as safe as possible.”

