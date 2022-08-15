CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday.

38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Monday.

From 2018 through 2020, both conspired to distribute meth in and around Catawba County, documents showed. James would travel out of state to purchase the drugs from Lee and in July of 2020 during a traffic stop, Lee was found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.

A warrant executed on Lee’s home revealed a gun, 4 pounds of marijuana, and over $7,900 in cash.

Lee was convicted by a federal judge this past February while James pleaded guilty.