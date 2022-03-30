CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County school board members voted Monday to purchase metal detectors for all middle and high schools.

The money comes from a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant they applied for. They received $315,000.

The district says the majority of that money will go towards updating school camera systems, and the rest will be used to purchase 10 portable walk-through metal detectors for each middle and high school. They will also purchase handheld radios, additional door-monitoring devices, and build a security vestibule at their Sweetwater campus.

Though Catawba County has not had any reported guns found on campuses this year, the district says this safety measure is proactive. Parents from around the county say they are thankful for the extra safety.

“With this day and age, the way things are going, I think it’s absolutely necessary,” said Jay Pennington.

Pennington has a child who isn’t even one year old yet, but she says this measure eases her mind for when her baby becomes school aged.

“To know that they are actually taking the effort to do it, to protect our kids, most definitely it would make me feel better,” she said.

Scott Baudier is a father who says he’s put his children in martial arts lessons out of fear for an incident at school. He says metal detectors gives him peace of mind.

“I’m just really worried about it, you know? You see so many killings from kids – it’s useless. They just don’t think about it, they just react,” he said.

Since the metal detectors will be portable, the district says they can work with law enforcement to move them around to places and events that may need them.

They have not been installed yet.