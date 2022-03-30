CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Catawba County Schools district will add metal detectors after the board of education approved the measure during a vote Monday night.

A grant for $315,000 will be used for the purchase of 10 portable metal detectors, which will each be located at middle schools and high schools, district leaders say.

“This grant purchase is to proactively boost the safety of our students and staff throughout the district and not in response to any incident or threat,” the district said in a written statement released Wednesday.

Some residual money will be put towards the construction of a security vestibule at the Sweetwater campus.