Catawba County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte

Catawba County officials say a murder suspect has been taken into custody stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred last week.

Mooresville resident Joe Furr, 33, was arrested in the parking lot of a business on Freedom Drive on Friday around 8 p.m., and charged with murder.

Officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check on July 7 around 2 p.m. at a home on Hopewell Church Road in Sherills Ford. Shaun Loughrey, 56, was found fatally shot inside a homicide investigation began.

Furr was soon identified as the suspect and a search began.

