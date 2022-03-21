HICKORY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Elijah Farley of Hickory tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won $200,000, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Farley purchased the lucky Gold Standard ticket at Mountain View Market on N.C. 127 in Hickory and became the first person to win the game’s top prize.

He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state withholdings, he took home $142,021.

The Gold Standard game launched this month with six $200,000 top prizes. Five $200,000 top prizes remain to be won.