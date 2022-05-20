CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Newton man has been charged after investigators found nearly four dozen stolen catalytic converters in his possession.

According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip in April about a location on Providence Mill Road where suspected stolen catalytic converters were being purchased.

Investigators executed a search warrant on April 26 where they met with Todd Allen Lail and found 47 catalytic converters with an estimated scrap metal value of $40,000. The catalytic converters were seized by investigators along with other items and receipts of purchase.

Lail was arrested and charged with running a chop shop, which is a class G felony. He was given a $15,000 unsecured bond and must appear in Catawba County District Court on May 23.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to investigators.