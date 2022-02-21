CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies in Catawba County are warning residents of a new phone scam going around the county.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the scammer will call you and pretend to be a deputy with Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. They will tell you that you have a federal warrant out for your arrest, that you owe a certain amount of money immediately or you will be arrested.

“Please DO NOT send any form of money to these scammers,” said Corporal Brandon Winstead with Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

If you are ever in doubt if something is a scam or not, call your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department to verify.