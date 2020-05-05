Both drivers die in Catawba accident

Two drivers involved in a head-on collision in Catawba County are dead, local officials said.

Officers responded to calls around 3 p.m. Monday regarding a two-vehicle accident on Old Shelby Road near Mountain Grove Road.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed a Nissan Maxima driven by Connelly Springs resident Brenda Evans, 68, crossed the center line by a curve and went head-on into a Pontiac Montana, driven by Hickory resident Sue Howisin, 83. A passenger in the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Old Shelby Road was closed for about three hours due to the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.