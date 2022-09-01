HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record.

The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show.

“Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips on how to renovate and improve the management of struggling bars across the country.

Taffer often evaluates bars based on how well they perform when put through a stress test on a busy night.

The Corner Pocket’s stress test reportedly happened on Tuesday night.