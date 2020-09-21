Asheville woman killed in head-on collision on I-40

A woman involved in a head-on collision on I-40 in Catawba County was killed early Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to calls regarding a multiple vehicle accident around 4 a.m. on I-40 East near Rock Barn Road. Asheville resident Sarah McKinney, 47, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed McKinney lost control and collided with a guardrail and came to rest facing oncoming traffic, where another vehicle struck her head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, 60-year-old Hickory resident Thomas Casey, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are asking for help in locating a dog that McKinney may have been traveling with. The 8-month-old dog is white with blue eyes.

Traffic was shut down due to the accident and roadways reopened around 6 a.m. No charges are expected to be filed.

