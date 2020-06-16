Nearly 6 pounds of meth seized at Love’s truck stop in Newton

Catawba County Sheriff

Just under six pounds of methamphetamines were discovered by officials at a Love’s truck stop in Newton, authorities say.

Georgia residents Robin House, Nicholas Dix, and Ricky Nelson all face multiple charges including intent to sell and distribute narcotics.

Officers made the bust during an interaction on Monday involving the three suspects and a parked vehicle that was searched by a K-9.

“Identifying and apprehending people who are trafficking narcotics into our county is one of my office’s highest priorities. Focusing on these criminals is a core reason our Special Enforcement Group was formed,” Sheriff Donald Brown said in a statement.

