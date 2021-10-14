72-year-old Newton man dies when dump truck crashes on highway in Catawba County

Catawba County

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Newton man died in a crash Wednesday morning on NC 150 in Sherrills Ford, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 72-year-old Curtis Miles was driving a dump truck west on NC 150 near Grassy Creek Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway to the left and crashed into several trees.

Miles died from his injuries on the scene.

Authorities said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Highway Patrol said investigators are considering the possibility of a medical condition as a factor in the crash.

