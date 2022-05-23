CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 7-year-old child was among those hospitalized in a two-vehicle wreck that left one driver dead Monday in Catawba County, NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the deadly crash around 8 a.m. Monday, May 23, on Oxford School Road near Riverbend Road.

Herman Phillips, 77, of Claremont, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Janet Wyatt, 65, of Claremont, was a passenger in Phillips’ vehicle and was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory to be treated.

Claremont residents Michael Travis, 32, Vanessa Travis, 37, and a 7-year-old child were in the vehicle that was struck by Phillips. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Phillips failed to yield the right of way when attempting to make a turn, according to the trooper’s report.

Roadways were shut down Monday for about two hours. This remains an active investigation.