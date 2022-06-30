NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children and three adults are injured after a truck lost control and plowed through an open-air flea market Thursday morning in Newton, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the American Legion Fairgrounds located at 1127 U.S. HWY 70.

As officers arrived to the scene, they learned a truck, driven by Gerald S. Flowers, 83, of Conover, had lost control of his vehicle, and struck an appliance display.

Several appliances hit pedestrians as they were walking in the area, police confirmed with QCN.

Glenda Martinez Castillo, 42, of Morganton, was transported to Atrium Health Blue Ridge Hospital. Samantha Holsclaw, 33, of Hickory, was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center. Becky Travis, 65, of Newton, was taken to Valley Medical Center, police said.

A 3-year-old child from Morganton was taken to Atrium Health Blue Ridge Hospital and a 5-year-old child was treated at the scene by EMS. All injures appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Flowers has been charged with careless and reckless driving and damage to property.