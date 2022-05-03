STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old woman drowned in Lake Lookout Tuesday night, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident occurred near Lookout Dam Road.

They say the woman voluntarily entered the water with a companion. After she entered, she did not resurface.

The companion of the woman attempted to find her but could not. That person immediately called 911.

First responders arrived at the scene following that call and located the woman’s body.

Officials say the water was about eight feet deep.