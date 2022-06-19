CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in Conover, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 3 a.m. at 927 30th Street in Conover.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of them was pronounced dead. The other victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect who has not yet been identified was apprehended at the scene and charges are pending, deputies said.