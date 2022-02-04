Carvana has dealer’s license reinstated in NC city following 6-month probation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carvana is once again allowed to sell cars again in Raleigh after its dealer’s license was suspended for 180-days.

That means the giant car vending machine in Raleigh just off the Beltline, which is now empty, will soon start filling up with cars again.

The suspension was described as highly unusual when it first happened.

Last August, when the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Carvana’s dealers license in Raleigh – the head of the North Carolina Auto Dealer’s Association told CBS 17 it was a big deal.

“In my 25 years in North Carolina, to the best of my knowledge, I’ve never had a new car or truck dealer have his license suspended,” said Association President Bob Glaser.

Here’s what the NCDMV claims Carvana did at its Wake County location to get its dealer’s license suspended.

Failed to deliver titles to the DMV

Sold a vehicle without a state inspection

Issued out-of-state temporary tags/plates for a vehicle sold to a person in North Carolina

The NCDMV told CBS 17 it has reissued a dealer’s license to Carvana for its Raleigh location saying the company is free to operate in Wake County without restrictions.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia reached out to Carvana, sending the company an email asking among other things, what safeguards are now in place to prevent a recurrence of the situation with the NCDMV.

The firm did not reply as of February 3.

In addition to Raleigh, the company has dealer’s licenses in three other North Carolina locations including one in Charlotte.

Previously, CBS 17 reported NCDMV records it obtained showed Carvana’s dealer’s license in Charlotte was under probation.

The NCDMV told CBS 17 that probation remains in effect until Nov. 17.

When a dealer is placed on probation, it can still operate in North Carolina under regulations outlined in the License and Theft Bureau’s Motor Vehicle Dealer Regulation Manual.

​According to Automotive News, Carvana has about 8 percent of the used car market.

While it was under suspension in Wake County, it agreed not to promote its Raleigh location for car sales.