Carolina politicians reflect on events of January 6th insurrection

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Many elected leaders across the country spoke out about the anniversary of the attack on our Capitol, including those representing North and South Carolina.
Out of North Carolina’s republican delegation, Congressman Madison Cawthorn tweeted messages in defense of former President Donald Trump, in regards to January 6.
Congressman Dan Bishop also retweeted messages with similar rhetoric.
All Democratic U.S. representatives from North and South Carolina spoke out and reflected on the attack in many ways, shapes, and forms.
Congresswoman Kathy Manning tweeted a message about her experience on the house floor.
South Carolina Republican Congresswoman, Nancy Mace, tweeted a message of support and gratitude to the Capitol Police who helped protect the building and members of congress.
Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican also from South Carolina, issued a statement of reflection on what happened on January 6th.
“January 6th tested the fibers of our democracy and very well could have brought down our country. Any reasonable person could have seen the potential for violence that day.
Yet, our President did nothing to protect our country and stop the violence. The actions of the President on January 6th were nothing short of reprehensible,” Rep. Rice wrote.