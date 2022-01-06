Carolina politicians reflect on events of January 6th insurrection

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Many elected leaders across the country spoke out about the anniversary of the attack on our Capitol, including those representing North and South Carolina.

Out of North Carolina’s republican delegation, Congressman Madison Cawthorn tweeted messages in defense of former President Donald Trump, in regards to January 6.

Congressman Dan Bishop also retweeted messages with similar rhetoric.

President Trump did not incite anything.



He called for Americans to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."



Democrats called for unrest in the streets and watched our cities burn in 2020.



Don't fall for the left's fake narrative. pic.twitter.com/0wCBnlczAm — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 6, 2022

All Democratic U.S. representatives from North and South Carolina spoke out and reflected on the attack in many ways, shapes, and forms.

Congresswoman Kathy Manning tweeted a message about her experience on the house floor.

Today, as we mark the solemn anniversary of the January 6th attack on our democracy, it is important that we reflect on what happened that day, what led people to behave that way, and how we can prevent future ruptures in the fabric of our society. Read my full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ndxcEcgj2w — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) January 6, 2022

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman, Nancy Mace, tweeted a message of support and gratitude to the Capitol Police who helped protect the building and members of congress.

One of the first bipartisan actions I took with @RepCharlieCrist as a new Member of Congress was to recognize Officer Eugene Goodman's heroism. Thank you, Officer Goodman for your dedication and service to our country.https://t.co/Xtv1c1Luto pic.twitter.com/pHtwnXxdZ0 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2022

Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican also from South Carolina, issued a statement of reflection on what happened on January 6th.

“January 6th tested the fibers of our democracy and very well could have brought down our country. Any reasonable person could have seen the potential for violence that day.

Yet, our President did nothing to protect our country and stop the violence. The actions of the President on January 6th were nothing short of reprehensible,” Rep. Rice wrote.