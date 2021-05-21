5-month-old girl found safe after car was stolen with her inside in Greensboro

UPDATE: Nora Starr Grant has been found safe, according to Greensboro police.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was stolen with a 5-month-old girl inside in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The car was stolen from the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road at 9:22 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Nora Starr Grant, according to a news release from Greensboro police. At the time she was taken, she was wearing a red and white onesie with a flower design.

Greensboro police said a mom stopped at the gas station to get directions and left her 5-month-old in the car with it running.

During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

The car is a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate HFK-2105.

The vehicle had a dent on the driver side bumper with white paint transfer.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

