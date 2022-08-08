CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina is less than three months away from election day for its contentious Senate Race, and the candidates are making their stances clear.

Despite owning stocks herself, and currently investing in a couple of mutual funds, Democratic Senate Candidate Cheri Beasley is taking a stand on the issue of stock trading among members of Congress. In her most recent advertisement, Beasley is calling for a ban on stock trading for elected members of the House and Senate.

In an interview with QCN, she said she would sell off her investments if elected.

In Beasley’s recent advertisement, she references a Business Insider report that found 64 members of Congress had broken a law that was put in place to stop insider trading.

“I’m Cheri Beasley, and I say let’s ban members of congress from trading stocks altogether; senators should be working for you, not themselves,” Beasley said while sitting on a couch in her advertisement.

Eric Heberlig, Political Science Professor at UNC Charlotte, wasn’t surprised when he saw Beasley’s new ad.

“When you’re not the incumbent, and therefore, aren’t trading stocks while a member of Congress, it’s easy to criticize this and, you know, take the populace pitch because there’s real, no personal consequences for doing so,” Heberlig said.

But the concern for members of congress trading stocks comes from both sides of the aisle.

“It’s an issue that gets public attention. It does feed into public suspicion. How many voters will be moved to vote for one candidate or the other because of that, I think, is a little more uncertain,” Heberlig said.

George McCain, a high school student from New Jersey, created an app, SenateTrades, that helps voters track where their senators are investing their money.

“The service that I’m trying to provide is really not opinion based. I’m more just trying to put the data out for people to interpret and to draw their own conclusions from. But what I will say is that insider trading in Congress, in both the senate and the house is notoriously difficult to prove,” McCain said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

So rather than trying to prove insider trading is happening, Beasley wants just to eliminate the temptation altogether.

“I’m a former judge and a mom. And I know that Washington has failed to put people first in many instances. And yes, I would absolutely support banning the trading of stocks by congress members. We know that there are congress members that have broken the insider trading law, and it’s just wrong,” Beasley said.

QCN reached out to Congressman Ted Budd’s campaign for an interview, but he was not available. A spokesperson for his campaign said he was on an agriculture tour.

Jonathan Felts, Senior Advisor to Budd, did release the following statement:

“Cheri Beasley is desperate to talk about anything other than inflation, the top issue impacting the working families of NC. No one supports insider trading. If Cheri Beasley would get off her couch to visit all 100 counties in NC, maybe she’d learn what voters really care about. North Carolina voters are talking about inflation and how, thanks to Biden policies supported by Beasley, they are having to choose between groceries or back-to-school supplies for their kids.”