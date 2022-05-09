CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was ejected and killed after the car he was in struck a tree and then overturned this weekend in Caldwell County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. on Sunday on Abington Road near Beecher Anderson Road.

44-year-old North Wilkesboro James Roten was found ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Roten was the passenger in a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Hamptonville resident Ethan Roten. Roten’s 1997 Ford Thunderbird ran off the road, collided with a tree. overturned, and James was ejected and partially pinned under the vehicle, according to the troopers’ report.

James was not wearing a seatbelt, Ethan was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, and a third passenger who was in the backseat and not wearing a seatbelt was also ejected and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The troopers’ report does not indicate what the relationship, if any, is between James and Ethan.

Ethan faces multiple charges including driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

This remains an active investigation.