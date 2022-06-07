LENOIR, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who stepped into the roadway attempting to cross the street was struck and killed in Lenoir, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to Blowing Rock Blvd. in front of the Red Roof Inn. 62-year-old Lenoir resident Susan Shew was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Shew was a pedestrian and stepped into the roadway and was struck by 23-year-old Lenoir resident Alexis Smith.

There are no charges related to the crash, police said. This remains an active investigation.