Bacteria threat prompts ‘boil water’ advisory in Lenoir and Caldwell County

LENOIR, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A boil water advisory has been issued in Lenoir due to the threat of bacteria because of low system pressure and backward siphonage, the city announced Saturday morning.

In addition to City of Lenoir water customers, this advisory covers Baton Water Corporation, Caldwell County, Joyceton Waterworks, and the Town of Sawmills, all of which purchase water from the City of Lenoir.

The advisory was issued due to low pressure in the water system. Water is to be boiled for at least one minute until further notice, according to the release.

The advisory was issued around midnight.