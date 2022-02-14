Wanted: Thieves pepper-sprayed staff at Lenoir sports retail store

LENOIR, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two robbery suspects who pepper-sprayed employees at a sports apparel store in Lenoir are being sought, Lenoir Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. Sunday at Dunham’s Sports located on Blowing Rock Blvd. An initial investigation revealed two suspects entered the store and began filling a duffle bag with items they were attempting to steal.

Two staff members approached them as they were attempting to leave and were pepper-sprayed, according to the police report.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 828-758-8300.