Stolen car suspect, officer both injured after exchanging gunfire: Lenoir Police

LENOIR, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An officer was injured and a suspect who stole a car was shot by multiple officers in Lenoir on Monday resulting in an external NCSBI investigation, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding an unidentified person who was armed with a gun around 1 p.m. Monday near 2100 Morganton Boulevard.

After engaging with the person, officers discharged their guns striking the suspect citing a ‘perceived imminent threat,’ according to the police report. One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported by helicopter to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the individual had stolen a vehicle an hour earlier from a parking lot on Harper Avenue.

NCSBI is conducting an investigation into the shooting and this remains an active investigation. The officers, as is procedure, have been placed on administrative leave.