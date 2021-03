CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a man who has gone missing in Lenoir, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on Saturday.

Lenoir resident Jon Nelson, 62, was last seen at 4800 Grady Place and suffers from dementia, according to the alert.

Nelson is described as White, 6’0″, weighing 170 pounds with short brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-758-2324.