Sexual assault reported in Lenoir Sunday night, police say

Lenoir officials say they are searching for a suspect in a sex assault that occurred Sunday night.

Officers responded to calls regarding a sexual assault around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Joyceton area of Lenoir’s city limits.

An elderly woman told police she was sexually assaulted with a suspect she had no relationship with.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect has not yet been released. Lenoir police reminded citizens that “criminals choose to utilize the cover of night to prey on unexpected victims. Utilize things such as outside light and remove things from the entrances and exits of your residence to minimize areas that persons wanting to harm someone could possibly hide behind.”

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-757-2100.

