LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 64-year-old man died at the hospital after a crash near an overpass in Lenoir Sunday evening, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened around 7:07 p.m. on Hickory Boulevard near the Hibriten Drive overpass.

Claude Howard Jr., 64, was reportedly driving a GMC van north on Hickory Blvd when the vehicle crossed the median and collided with a vehicle traveling south, according to police.

Howard was taken to the hospital where he died.

The 23-year-old driver of the other vehicle was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lenoir Police said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but impairment did not appear to be a contributing factor.